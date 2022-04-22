Yo La Tengo Unearth Director’s Cut of ‘Sugarcube’ Video Starring Bob Odenkirk, David Cross

Yo La Tengo marked the 25th anniversary of their album I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One Friday by unearthing the director’s cut for their video “Sugarcube,” co-starring Mr. Show’s Bob Odenkirk and David Cross.

In the original video, Yo La Tengo’s record boss (played by Mr. Show‘s John Ennis) sends the beloved indie band to the Academy of Rock, where Odenkirk and Cross served as teachers, doling out knowledge about what it takes to be a rock band, including lessons on how to trash a hotel room and a class on “Burning Out vs. Fading Away.”

“You will never play rhythm guitar for a small band that doesn’t even play a festival,” Odenkirk’s Misfits/Kiss-inspired teacher admonishes his students. The newly uploaded “Sugarcube” video includes 30 seconds of unseen footage that didn’t appear when the original clip was played on MTV (if it was played at all).

“I had the greatest time making this! Mr. Show reunion, of course, and a great song and scenario,” Odenkirk said of the video in a new statement. “We improvised these hard-rock clowns, perhaps my greatest work in ‘clowning,’ and would love to revisit and really dig deep on who these two were — hair-metal go-getters!”

Additionally, Yo La Tengo also shared a conversation between the band and David Cross reminiscing about the video:

Matador Records will celebrate I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One with a digital deluxe edition, out Friday, complete with a 1997 Peel Session and era-appropriate remixes of the track “Autumn Sweater” by µ-Ziq, My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields, and members of Tortoise. The 1997 LP will also be repressed on August 12 on limited color vinyl, along with an Academy of Rock sweatshirt.