Yo Gotti Delivers Presents to a Community in New ‘Wish List’ Video

Yo Gotti gets festive in the new video for his latest single, “Wish List.” Produced by Ben Billions and CuBeatz, it’s the Memphis rapper’s first holiday-themed release since 2017’s “3 Kings” with Fabolous and DJ Khaled, which appeared on the A Very Roc Christmas compilation.

In the flashy GTFilms-directed clip, Yo Gotti is seen wrapping gifts with his all-female crew of assistants, and delivers the presents to a complex as snow falls. Dressed in a Santa-styled red fur coat, he doles out toys to the children and engages in betting games with some of the adults while other hustles take place all around them.

Yo Gotti is working on a memoir. His book will arrive via Roc Lit 101, which is a newly formed publishing imprint from Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Random House. Earlier this year, Yo Gotti dropped his 10th studio album, Untrapped and released the LP single “More Ready Than Ever.” Over the summer he also released new songs “Stay Ur Distance” and “Recession Proof.”