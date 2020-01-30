Hear Yo Gotti Reflect on His Career on ‘More Ready Than Ever’

Yo Gotti has dropped a new single, “More Ready Than Ever,” ahead of the release of his new album Untrapped.

On the heavy-hitting track, the rapper discusses his career and decries the major label system. “Havin’ meetings at Roc Nation, and owning shit is the motto,” he spits. “When Jay your big homie and the streets got you/ You drop a hit, you get too big, and they forget about you/ They say they bosses, but them n*ggas can’t do shit without you/ Free my n*gga Five, I’m out here sick without you/ Fuck a label, man, I can do this shit without you.”

Untrapped, Yo Gotti’s 10th studio album, is out January 31st. The album includes his recent single, “H.O.E. (Heaven On Earth),” which the rapper released along with a music video earlier this month.

Yo Gotti also joined Jay-Z (under their Team Roc umbrella) in suing Mississippi prison officials over “inhumane” prison conditions. They filed a lawsuit this month against Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall and Superintendent of the Mississippi State Penitentiary of Parchman Marshal Turner on behalf of 29 inmates. The complaint accuses the prison official defendants of failing “to protect against prison-related violence and when prison conditions fail to meet basic human needs,” and claims the inmates’ Eighth Amendment rights are being violated.