Yo Gotti Enlists Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert on ‘Pose’ Remix

Friday Yo Gotti dropped a remix of his latest single “Pose,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert and a new verse by Megan Thee Stallion, who had teased the release yesterday on her Instagram.

Megan’s verse isn’t very long, but she does make a very good case for…well, herself: “Need a hundred racks for a show, huh/They showin’ pics to their doctor, ayy/They say that ‘Megan is goals,’ ahh.” She also rhymes “Fuck these hoes” with “I need this pussy on his nose,” which is worth the price of admission all by itself.

“Pose” will be featured on Yo Gotti’s upcoming album Trapped, which has yet to have an official release date.

“I think this album is going to be one of my classic albums ever,” the rapper told Billboard. “I was just telling somebody on my management team that right now I feel more charged than ever. This is how deep the hunger is. I don’t know if it’s just the hustler nature in me or what, but I can’t even explain this shit.”

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion released “Hot Girl Summer,” finally giving a theme song to the phrase she popularized on social media this year.