Hear Yo Gotti Tap Lil Uzi Vert for Camera-Obsessed ‘Pose’

Our constant need to snap photos is at the heart of Yo Gotti’s new single “Pose.” The track, which features Lil Uzi Vert, features the sound of a camera shutter as the rapper describes a love-hate relationship with posing for pictures in his newfound fame.

On the terse, bass-driven track, Yo Gotti intones, “Dope boy, I’m on Polaroid/ Photo’s make me paranoid/ Bitch open up her camera phone/ This that shit I be tryna avoid/ Bitch, I ain’t tryna make no blog with you.”

Yo Gotti’s last album, I Still Am, dropped in 2017. Lil Uzi Vert’s most recent album, Luv Is Rage 2, was released the same year. Yo Gotti has since unveiled several tracks, including “Put a Date on It,” which featured Lil Baby and was said to appear on the rapper’s next album Trapped.

Trapped has yet to get an official release date (and Yo Gotti has been teasing it since last year), but the rapper told Billboard he feels good about the new music. “I think this album is going to be one of my classic albums ever,” he said. “I was just telling somebody on my management team that right now I feel more charged than ever. This is how deep the hunger is. I don’t know if it’s just the hustler nature in me or what, but I can’t even explain this shit.”