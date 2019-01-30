Yo Gotti Taps Lil Baby, Trumpet Miming for ‘Put a Date on It’ on ‘Fallon’

Yo Gotti recruited Lil Baby for a playful live version of “Put a Date on It” on Tuesday’s Tonight Show. While the rappers exchanged triplet-filled, heavily-bleeped verses over a sleek trap beat and live scratching, a random guest mimed the song’s central trumpet hook and a group of dancers flaunted shirts emblazoned with the title of Gotti’s upcoming 10th LP, Trapped.

Yo Gotti has yet to announce a release date for Trapped, which follows 2017’s I Still Am, but he teased the LP in a recent Billboard interview. “I think this album is going to be one of my classic albums ever,” he said. “I was just telling somebody on my management team that right now I feel more charged than ever. This is how deep the hunger is. I don’t know if it’s just the hustler nature in me or what, but I can’t even explain this shit.”

The rapper debuted 20 mostly in-progress songs at a December event, hoping the feedback would help him assemble the final track list. “This was a sneak peak,” he told the crowd of artists, fans and journalists. “Most of the music is unfinished, shit that was just ideas. The people’s responses here at the party will help us pick out the records that will make the cut. [I] played 20 records, and may use 14.”

Yo Gotti contributed several guest spots in 2018, including Trey Songz’ “How Dat Sound” (alongside 2 Chainz), T.I.’s “Wraith” and G-Eazy’s “1942” (with YBN Nahmir).