Yo Gotti Brings in DaBaby for a Wild Pool Party in New ‘Drop’ Video

Yo Gotti has released a new music video for “Drop,” his recent single featuring DaBaby.

“Drop,” which was produced by J. White Did It, boasts a hard-hitting beat, glitchy synths, and a no-nonsense chorus: “Drop, shake your ass then/Stop, with your best friend.” The accompanying clip, directed by Arrad, is a complementary blast of uncut summer hedonism as Yo Gotti and DaBaby preside over a wild pool party.

“Drop” marks Yo Gotti’s first solo single of 2021 and it follows his December 2020 holiday offering, “Wish List.” The Memphis rapper’s most recent album, Untrapped, was released last January. Yo Gotti also recently announced a partnership between his CMG label — which boasts recent chart-toppers Moneybagg Yo, and 42 Dugg — and Interscope Geffen A&M.

As for DaBaby, he released his most recent album, Blame It on Baby, last April, while earlier this year he dropped the solo single “Masterpiece.” DaBaby is gearing up for a handful of major festival sets as well, with performances scheduled at Austin City Limits Festival, Music Midtown, Governors Ball, and Rolling Loud Miami.