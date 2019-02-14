YNW Melly Charged With Two Counts of First-Degree Murder

Rising rapper YNW Melly was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday. The charges stem from the October 26th, 2018 shooting of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr., according to a report from the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Cortlen Henry was also arrested in connection with the double slayings.

According to a statement from the Miramar police, the rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, and Henry conspired to make it seem like Williams and Thomas Jr. were killed during a drive-by shooting. Williams and Thomas were transported in a Jeep Compass to Memorial Hospital Miramar emergency room, where they died.

The police believe Henry was the driver of the Jeep, while Demons shot the two men. In October, Demons’ lawyer, Bradford Cohen, said, “He’s sad, he’s upset, obviously. Those were his best friends,” regarding the death of Williams and Thomas, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Police have yet to release a motive for the killings.

Melly came to prominence off the success of singles like “Murder On My Mind” and “Slang That Iron.” His growing numbers on YouTube and SoundCloud notched him co-signs from Future and Young Thug.

In an April Billboard interview, he described what it was like growing up in Gifford, Florida. “Growing up in any other little hoe ass place. You know, ain’t nobody want to do nothin’. Everybody stuck in the mud. That’s how they family tree is. They don’t even wanna do shit with they life, but get a job and live in a little house. They’ll try to move to Vero, like the good side. Try to move there and then what? Go to college, play football and other shit. Shit don’t never work out. They end up coming right back.”

YNW Melly released his latest project, We All Shine, in January. “Mixed Personalities,” his collaboration with Kanye West, was his highest-profile song to date. Representatives for YNW Melly did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

(1/2) Jamell Demons, a.k.a. YNW Melly & Cortlen Henry have been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder. The victims, Anthony Williams & Christopher Thomas Jr., were killed on 10/26/2018. The investigation, supported by forensic evidence, has concluded that pic.twitter.com/ArzVCLRxjd — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 14, 2019