×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next Hear 'We Shall Overcome' From Brand-New Career-Spanning Pete Seeger Box Set Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

YNW Melly Charged With Two Counts of First-Degree Murder

Rapper was arrested for an October 2018 incident where two of his close associates were killed

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty Music)

YNW Melly was arrested for murder stemming from an October 2018 incident where two of his close associates were killed.

Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty M

Rising rapper YNW Melly was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday. The charges stem from the October 26th, 2018 shooting of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr., according to a report from the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Cortlen Henry was also arrested in connection with the double slayings.

According to a statement from the Miramar police, the rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, and Henry conspired to make it seem like Williams and Thomas Jr. were killed during a drive-by shooting. Williams and Thomas were transported in a Jeep Compass to Memorial Hospital Miramar emergency room, where they died.

The police believe Henry was the driver of the Jeep, while Demons shot the two men. In October, Demons’ lawyer, Bradford Cohen, said, “He’s sad, he’s upset, obviously. Those were his best friends,” regarding the death of Williams and Thomas, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Police have yet to release a motive for the killings.

Melly came to prominence off the success of singles like “Murder On My Mind” and “Slang That Iron.” His growing numbers on YouTube and SoundCloud notched him co-signs from Future and Young Thug.

In an April Billboard interview, he described what it was like growing up in Gifford, Florida. “Growing up in any other little hoe ass place. You know, ain’t nobody want to do nothin’. Everybody stuck in the mud. That’s how they family tree is. They don’t even wanna do shit with they life, but get a job and live in a little house. They’ll try to move to Vero, like the good side. Try to move there and then what? Go to college, play football and other shit. Shit don’t never work out. They end up coming right back.”

YNW Melly released his latest project, We All Shine, in January. “Mixed Personalities,” his collaboration with Kanye West, was his highest-profile song to date. Representatives for YNW Melly did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Related

ynw melly
Song You Need to Know: YNW Melly, ‘No Heart’
Kanye West Sounds Revitalized on YNW Melly Song ‘Mixed Personalities’

In This Article: Hip Hop, YNW Melly

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad