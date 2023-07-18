YG, Tyga, Saweetie Team for Co-Headlining Tour
YG, Tyga, and Saweetie have teamed up for a co-headlining tour, dubbed the “STR8 to the Klub Tour.” The North American jaunt kicks off this fall, with tickets on sale Friday, July 21, local time.
The trek marks YG’s second headlining tour in the past year and the first headlining run for Tyga and Saweetie. The tour will find the trio in arenas across the U.S. and Canada, beginning at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sept. 21. They’ll make stops in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Portland, and Denver, among other cities before wrapping up in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Nov. 22.
In June, YG and Tyga dropped their single “West Coast Weekend” with Blxst. Last winter, YG embarked on his “Red Cup” headlining tour in support of 2022’s I Got Issues. Tyga’s most recent album, Legendary, arrived in 2019. Meanwhile, Saweetie’s debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, which was originally supposed to drop in June 2021, has yet to arrive.
“She’s coming. She’s still in the womb, I haven’t popped her out,” she told Rolling Stone back in October. “I want to thank my fans for patiently waiting. It’s been a year. It’s been a while. I’ve been recording officially for a year, non-stop.”
YG, Tyga, and Saweetie “Str8 to the Klub” Tour Dates
Sept. 21 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 22 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Sept. 23 Las Vegas, NV @ Thomas & Mack Center
Sept. 27 Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 28 Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena
Sept. 29 Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
Oct. 4 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 5 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
Oct. 6 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
Oct. 7 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct. 10 Denver, CO @ Ball ArenaOct. 12 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Oct. 14 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
Nov. 22 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum