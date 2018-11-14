YG Extends ‘Stay Dangerous’ North American Tour Into 2019

YG will continue the tour in support of his 2018 album Stay Dangerous with a winter 2019 North American trek.

The latest string of 19 dates begin January 17th in Vancouver, British Columbia and circle the U.S. and Canada – with two-night stands in Portland and Denver – before the Compton rapper concludes the Stay Dangerous Tour with a March 10th gig in Reno, Nevada.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday at YG’s 4hunnid website. “Tour bout to go brazy!,” the rapper promised on Twitter.

YG Tour Dates

January 17 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

January 18 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater

January 19 & 20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

January 22 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

January 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

January 30 & 31 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

February 13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

February 19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

February 22 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

February 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

February 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

February 1 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

March 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Diamond Ballroom

March 6 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

March 7 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

March 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

March 10 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center