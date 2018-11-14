YG Extends ‘Stay Dangerous’ North American Tour Into 2019

YG will continue the tour in support of his 2018 album Stay Dangerous with a winter 2019 North American trek.
The latest string of 19 dates begin January 17th in Vancouver, British Columbia and circle the U.S. and Canada – with two-night stands in Portland and Denver – before the Compton rapper concludes the Stay Dangerous Tour with a March 10th gig in Reno, Nevada.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday at YG’s 4hunnid website. “Tour bout to go brazy!,” the rapper promised on Twitter.
YG Tour Dates
January 17 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
January 18 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater
January 19 & 20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
January 22 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
January 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
January 30 & 31 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
February 13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
February 19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
February 22 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
February 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
February 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
February 1 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
March 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Diamond Ballroom
March 6 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
March 7 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
March 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
March 10 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
Add a comment