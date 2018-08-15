YG Recruits 2 Chainz, Big Sean for ‘Big Bank’ on ‘Fallon’

YG enlisted 2 Chainz and Big Sean to perform their all-star single “Big Bank” on Tuesday’s Tonight Show. Nicki Minaj, who also features on the studio version, did not appear with the trio.

The rappers utilized a minimal stage set-up highlighted by vivid lighting. They walked out one-by-one to applause, with both 2 Chainz and Big Sean playfully embracing YG during their verses.

The Mustard-produced, marimba-laced cut appears on YG’s recently issued third LP, Stay Dangerous. All the emcees appeared in the song’s wild video, which features Big Sean wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey in the Oval Office and Minaj sitting on a pink plastic horse.

YG recently spoke to Rolling Stone about blending the political and club-friendly on Stay Dangerous. Of “Big Bank,” he said, “We was going off our old shit.”

“When we made that record, like the whole conversation,” he continued. “What we was trying to make was like doing the type of records we did when we came in the game. It’s before [2014 debut] My Krazy Life, it’s the mixtape shit. We weren’t thinking about nothing else, we was thinking about our shit. That’s a whole sound that the world ain’t really heard from me and Mustard unless you was listening to YG back in the day on the mixtape shit.”