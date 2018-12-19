×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next According to Pusha T, Kanye Is No Longer Wearing His MAGA Hat Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See YG, Quavo Throw Heavenly Party in ‘Slay’ Video

Rapper drops latest visual off Stay Dangerous

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

YG and MigosQuavo throw a party in heaven in the new video for “Sway,” a track off the Compton rapper’s 2018 LP Stay Dangerous.

The visual for the DJ Mustard-produced track is a Victoria’s Secret fashion show come to (after)life as lingerie-donning, wings-wearing models surround the rappers at the pearly gates and its welcoming sign, “You Killin’ These Bitches.” YG also delivers his verses from a literal stairway to heaven.

Stay Dangerous previously yielded music videos for the album’s singles “Big Bank” with Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and 2 Chainz and “Handgun” featuring A$AP Rocky.

YG recently announced plans to extend his North American tour in support of Stay Dangerous into 2019 with 19 more shows scheduled.

In This Article: Quavo, YG

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad