See YG, Quavo Throw Heavenly Party in ‘Slay’ Video

YG and Migos‘ Quavo throw a party in heaven in the new video for “Sway,” a track off the Compton rapper’s 2018 LP Stay Dangerous.

The visual for the DJ Mustard-produced track is a Victoria’s Secret fashion show come to (after)life as lingerie-donning, wings-wearing models surround the rappers at the pearly gates and its welcoming sign, “You Killin’ These Bitches.” YG also delivers his verses from a literal stairway to heaven.

Stay Dangerous previously yielded music videos for the album’s singles “Big Bank” with Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and 2 Chainz and “Handgun” featuring A$AP Rocky.

YG recently announced plans to extend his North American tour in support of Stay Dangerous into 2019 with 19 more shows scheduled.