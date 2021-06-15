 YG, Mozzy Tap Ty Dolla $ign for New 'Vibe With You' Music Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Peloton's Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley — Future 25
Home Music Music News

YG, Mozzy Tap Ty Dolla $ign for West Coast Summer Fun in ‘Vibe With You’ Video

Track appears on YG and Mozzy’s new collaborative album, Kommunity Service

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

YG and Mozzy have released a music video for “Vibe With You,” their track featuring Ty Dolla $ign off their collaborative album, Kommunity Service.

“Vibe With You” is a sultry and smooth tune, and the accompanying clip is a fitting hit of sun-soaked, West Coast summer fun. There are lazy drives down beach side roads, packed pool parties, and even, in YG’s case, a lovely dinner date on a helipad atop a skyscraper.

YG and Mozzy — who recently participated in an installment of Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series — released Kommunity Service at the end of May. While the LP marked their first album together, the pair have previously collaborated on a number of occasions; Mozzy’s 2018 album, Gangland Landlord, even included another collaboration with YG and Ty Dolla $ign, “Thugz Mansion.”

Kommunity Service follows YG’s 2020 solo album, My Life 4Hunnid, which arrived last October. For Mozzy, it follows his two 2020 releases, Beyond Bulletproof and Occupational Hazard.

In This Article: Mozzy, Ty Dolla $ign, YG

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.