YG, Mozzy Tap Ty Dolla $ign for West Coast Summer Fun in ‘Vibe With You’ Video

YG and Mozzy have released a music video for “Vibe With You,” their track featuring Ty Dolla $ign off their collaborative album, Kommunity Service.

“Vibe With You” is a sultry and smooth tune, and the accompanying clip is a fitting hit of sun-soaked, West Coast summer fun. There are lazy drives down beach side roads, packed pool parties, and even, in YG’s case, a lovely dinner date on a helipad atop a skyscraper.

YG and Mozzy — who recently participated in an installment of Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series — released Kommunity Service at the end of May. While the LP marked their first album together, the pair have previously collaborated on a number of occasions; Mozzy’s 2018 album, Gangland Landlord, even included another collaboration with YG and Ty Dolla $ign, “Thugz Mansion.”

Kommunity Service follows YG’s 2020 solo album, My Life 4Hunnid, which arrived last October. For Mozzy, it follows his two 2020 releases, Beyond Bulletproof and Occupational Hazard.