YG, Mozzy Preview Collaborative Album With Title Track ‘Perfect Timing’

YG and Mozzy have released the title track from their upcoming collaborative album, Perfect Timing.

“Perfect Timing” finds YG and Mozzy trading verses about their beginnings and big dreams over a slinky groove centered around a delicate guitar loop, keys, and some windswept chimes. Los Angeles-based singer/rapper Blxst ties the track together with the hook, “The timing was perfect/But as humble as I am, I kinda deserve it/We done got it out the mud and climbed to the surface/If I’ma take the risks, then it’s gotta be worth it.”

The song also arrives with a sun-soaked music video, directed by Suj, which was shot on location in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Perfect Timing” follows YG and Mozzy’s previously released track, “Bompton to Oak Park,” which arrived in April (the pair have collaborated on numerous occasions over the past few years). An official release date for Perfect Timing has yet to be announced, but the project is expected to arrive this May.

YG released his most recent solo album, My Life 4Hunnid, last October, while Mozzy released two albums in 2020, Beyond Bulletproof in May and Occupational Hazard in September.