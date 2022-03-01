YG, Moneybagg Yo Rob a Bank With ‘Scared Money’ on ‘Fallon’

YG and Moneybagg Yo appeared on The Tonight Show to perform their joint single ,”Scared Money.” Standing in front of a replica bank vault surrounded by stacks of cash, the pair gave the thumping track a boisterous vibe.

YG dropped “Scared Money,” which also features J. Cole, in February via Def Jam Recordings. The track finds him and his collaborators rapping about their acquired wealth, with YG referencing several of his fellow rappers (“YG think he Kanye West, he got his own kicks”). The single marks the first music from YG’s forthcoming sixth studio album, Pray For Me, which will follow his 2020 LP, My Life 4Hunnid.

Last spring, YG teamed up with Mozzy for collaborative album, Kommunity Service. While the LP marked their first album together, the pair — who participated in an installment of Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series — have previously collaborated on a number of occasions, with Mozzy’s 2018 album Gangland Landlord including “Thungz Mansion,” which featured with YG and Ty Dolla $ign.