YG’s ‘Hard Bottoms & White Socks’ Video Is Full of Hip-Hop Cameos

YG released the black-and-white video for “Hard Bottoms & White Socks” on Monday, featuring the rapper performing onstage with a piano and vintage microphone in front of a star-studded audience.

Big Boi, Kamaiyah, Machine Gun Kelly and more were among the familiar faces in the head-bobbing crowd, which gave YG a standing ovation at the end of his performance. The black-and-white concert scene is interspersed with color shots of YG at a strip club, behind the wheel of a sports car and in front of a Nipsey Hussle mural.

Last month, YG released his album 4Real 4Real, on which “Hard Bottoms & White Socks” is featured. He also released videos for “Slay” with Quavo from Migos, and for his Tekashi 6ix9ine diss track “Stop Snitchin.” He’ll join Meek Mill and Future on their forthcoming Legendary Nights Tour, kicking off August 28th in St. Louis.