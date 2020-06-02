YG Shares New Protest Song ‘FTP (F–k the Police)’

YG has released a new protest song, “FTP (Fuck the Police),” amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The rapper made the announcement on Instagram, adding that he would have to cancel his previously planned Hollywood and Vine demonstration in Los Angeles due to safety concerns. “I’m not trying to get none of my people hurt or shot so I’mma cancel the date,” he said. “It’s fucked up but I’m gonna come back bigger and better. I’m partnering with Black Lives Matter and we gonna do this shit the right way. For the people, for the city, and for all the artists that wanna pop out and participate.” He then announced he was dropping the song on YouTube without the help of his label.

“FTP,” produced by Swish and Larry J, builds off of YG’s previous protest song with the late Nipsey Hussle, “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump),” released during the 2016 election. That song has become a protest anthem in its own right, and has reportedly been played at George Floyd demonstrations in the past week.