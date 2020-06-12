 YG Calls for Defunding the Police in 'FTP' Protest Video - Rolling Stone
YG Calls for Defunding the Police in ‘FTP’ Protest Video

Visual for anti-racist anthem was filmed at Los Angeles march for George Floyd

YG takes to the streets in the new music video for “FTP” (a.k.a. “Fuck the Police”), the track he released earlier this month in response to worldwide protests for anti-racism and the defunding of police departments.

The powerful video, directed by Denied Approval, edits together viral videos of police brutality against protesters that have been shared across the internet over the past two weeks — LAPD unleashing tear gas onto a crowd of peaceful demonstrators, a police vehicle driving through a group of protesters in Brooklyn and two officers in Buffalo violently pushing an elderly man to the ground, to name a few. The clip also shows YG attending a march in Los Angeles on June 7th and leading protesters in a live rendition of “FTP.”

“Make your rich-ass city look like trash/To whoever make the rules, we need answers fast/Oh they mad, fuck it, let’s make ’em mad/Without that badge, you’s a bitch and a half,” YG proclaims.

At the end of the visual, superimposed text asks viewers to join the movement for defunding police forces in the United States.

The beat and hook for “FTP” builds off of another YG protest song “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump),” released with the late Nipsey Hussle during the 2016 election.

