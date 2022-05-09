 YG Felony Robbery Case Dismissed in Vegas - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Demoralizing and Demeaning': A Gross TikTok Trend Mocking Amber Heard is Going Viral
Home Music Music News

YG Felony Robbery Case Dismissed in Vegas After Civil Settlement

The rapper was accused of stealing a chain from a fan in 2018 but is now off the hook following a “nuisance settlement,” his lawyers confirm

By

Nancy Dillon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rapper YG watches during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 27-24 in overtime. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)Rapper YG watches during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 27-24 in overtime. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Rapper YG watches during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers won 27-24 in overtime.

Ben Liebenberg/AP

YG won dismissal of a felony robbery case in Las Vegas on Monday after paying a “nuisance settlement” to the man who claimed the rapper stole his chain during a confrontation at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino in 2018, his lawyers confirm.

Prosecutors dumped the case just days before a trial on the robbery and grand larceny charges was set to begin on May 16, defense lawyer Gia Marina tells Rolling Stone. “The victim no longer wanted to pursue the case and didn’t want to travel, so the state dismissed it. He was an out-of-state victim,” she said.

Marina referred questions about the civil settlement to Joe Tacopina, the New York-based lawyer who also repped the rapper, 32, after he was arrested in Los Angeles County in 2020 — just days before he took the stage at the 2020 Grammys for a tribute to Nipsey Hussle — in connection with a different alleged robbery. Charges were never filed in that case.

Related Stories

YG, Moneybagg Yo Rob a Bank With 'Scared Money' on 'Fallon'
Summer Walker Is a Star. But She Signed a 'Brutal' Record Deal to Get There

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Writer; Ted Tally
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'
The United States of Weed

Tacopina said the alleged victim in the Vegas case was “made whole” through an undisclosed civil settlement even though YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, is adamant he did not pocket the chain in the Cosmopolitan case.

“YG didn’t steal his chain,” Tacopina tells Rolling Stone. “This was a nuisance settlement. The man lost his neck chain during a scuffle. This was an out-of-court settlement that is confidential.”

The chain reportedly was valued at between $3,000 and $9,000, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The newspaper previously reported that Jackson was with a group of about 12 people walking through the casino resort when the alleged victim, identified as a fan, asked for a photo but was blocked by the rapper’s entourage. The fan allegedly was besieged by the group after stating Jackson wasn’t “that big of a celebrity anyway,” an arrest warrant obtained by the newspaper said.

The fan reportedly told police that Jackson personally ripped the chain off of his neck. Security footage reviewed by Las Vegas police also purportedly showed Jackson walking away from the man “with a a shiny object” in his hand, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera told the Review-Journal.

Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Monday dismissal.

In This Article: YG

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.