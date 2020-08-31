YG Taps Day Sulan for Raucous ‘Equinox’ Video

YG and Los Angeles rapper Day Sulan have shared a new video for their recent collaboration, “Equinox.” The track is set to appear on YG’s next album, My Life 4Hunnid, out October 2nd via Def Jam.

The clip boasts a simple but classic premise: YG and Day Sulan take over what looks to be a country club or resort, bringing the party to the pool and the tennis courts, with the footage periodically switching between a slick, contemporary aesthetic and a grainy home-movie feel.

“Equinox” marks YG’s latest 2020 offering, following previously released cuts, “Konclusions,” “Laugh Now Kry Later,” “Swag” and the protest song “FTP (Fuck the Police),” which arrived amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd. YG has yet to share an official tracklist for My Life 4Hunnid, so it’s unclear which songs will appear on the album.

My Life 4Hunnid will be YG’s fifth studio album and will follow last year’s 4Real 4Real.

As for Day Sulan, she is the latest artist to sign to YG’s 4HUNNID label, and previously collaborated with the rapper on the 4Real 4Real track “Her Story.” This year, Day Sulan has also released a pair of solo singles, “Big” and “Mascara.”