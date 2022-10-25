fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
'Drink to This'

YG Brings ‘I Got Issues’ LP on the Road for His Red Cup Tour

"Starting the new year off the right way," wrote Kalan.FrFr, one of YG's openers
YG performs onstage during the 7th Annual BET Experience at Staples Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Pour up the drinks, YG is headed on tour. On Tuesday, the rap star announced his 2023 Red Cup Tour to promote his I Got Issues album — and he’s bringing a posse with him to open the shows.

He’s set to bring OhGeesy, D3SZN, Day Sulan, and Kalan.FrFr on the road with him. OhGeesy featured YG on his track “Big Bad Wolf” from 2021’s Geezyworld, while Day Sulan — a Black-Vietnamese singer signed to YG’s label — featured the rapper on “Slide In.” D3SZN is also a frequent collaborator of YG.

The rap star is set to kick off his tour in Denver before making stops in Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, and New York City. He’ll finish the tour in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“IT FUCKIN LITT 😈❤️‍🔥🔥🤞🏽 Y’all Ready?!” wrote Sulan on Instagram. “Starting the new year off the right way 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added Kalan. “Finna have every show jumpin like ass cheeks,” wrote D3szn.

YG’s I Got Issues was anchored by his track “Sacred Money,” which featured J. Cole and Moneybag Yo, alongside “Sober” with Roddy Ricch and Post Malone. Nas, Cuco, and H.E.R. were also featured on the record.

YG last went on tour with Meek Mill and Future for their Legendary Nights tour in 2019 and headlined his own Stay Dangerous Tour that year.

Related

Long Live Montero: Lil Nas X's L.A. Tour Stop Was a Vibrant, Unapologetically Queer Production

Lil Nas X performs at the Youtube Theatre on October 19, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Photo - Christopher Polk for Rolling Stone)

Belle and Sebastian Announce Spring 2023 North American Headlining Tour 

Camila Cabello Praises Blackpink's Jisoo for Covering Her Song 'Liar': 'Get It Girl'

YG’s The Red Cup Tour dates
Jan, 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^
Jan. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair^
Jan. 24 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center^
Jan. 26 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater^
Jan. 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE FORUM^
Jan. 29 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds^
Jan. 31 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center^
Feb. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena!
Feb. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum!
Feb. 4 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena!
Feb. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^
Feb. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^
Feb. 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit^
Feb. 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY^
Feb. 19 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center^
Feb. 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^
Feb. 23 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center^

^Support from OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn
! Support from OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

The Bucket List Family’s Crowdfunding Success Is Creating a Blueprint for Creators

Climate Activists Throw Mashed Potatoes at $110 M. Monet Painting in Germany

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad