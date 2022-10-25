YG Brings ‘I Got Issues’ LP on the Road for His Red Cup Tour

Pour up the drinks, YG is headed on tour. On Tuesday, the rap star announced his 2023 Red Cup Tour to promote his I Got Issues album — and he’s bringing a posse with him to open the shows.

He’s set to bring OhGeesy, D3SZN, Day Sulan, and Kalan.FrFr on the road with him. OhGeesy featured YG on his track “Big Bad Wolf” from 2021’s Geezyworld, while Day Sulan — a Black-Vietnamese singer signed to YG’s label — featured the rapper on “Slide In.” D3SZN is also a frequent collaborator of YG.

The rap star is set to kick off his tour in Denver before making stops in Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, and New York City. He’ll finish the tour in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“IT FUCKIN LITT 😈❤️‍🔥🔥🤞🏽 Y’all Ready?!” wrote Sulan on Instagram. “Starting the new year off the right way 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added Kalan. “Finna have every show jumpin like ass cheeks,” wrote D3szn.

YG’s I Got Issues was anchored by his track “Sacred Money,” which featured J. Cole and Moneybag Yo, alongside “Sober” with Roddy Ricch and Post Malone. Nas, Cuco, and H.E.R. were also featured on the record.

YG last went on tour with Meek Mill and Future for their Legendary Nights tour in 2019 and headlined his own Stay Dangerous Tour that year.

YG’s The Red Cup Tour dates

Jan, 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Jan. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair^

Jan. 24 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center^

Jan. 26 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater^

Jan. 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE FORUM^

Jan. 29 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds^

Jan. 31 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center^

Feb. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena!

Feb. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum!

Feb. 4 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena!

Feb. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

Feb. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

Feb. 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit^

Feb. 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY^

Feb. 19 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center^

Feb. 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

Feb. 23 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center^

^Support from OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn

! Support from OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn