Yes Release Video For New Environmentally Conscious Song ‘The Ice Bridge’

Yes’ new album The Quest is arriving on October 1st, and on Friday they shared a video for leadoff single “The Ice Bridge,” their first new song in seven years.

The song was written by Yes frontman Jon Davison and keyboardist Geoff Downes. It’s about the “race against time” to reverse the devastating impact of climate change.

“Usually what happens is each member is left to write their respective parts and put their stamp on things,” Davison said in a statement. “Geoff sent me a selection of exciting and often gorgeous snippets he had created and made it clear that he wished I experiment freely and develop as needed. This in turn gave me the confidence to take on the vocal role – lyrics, vocal melody and harmony, how the vocals are presented and uniquely phrased – but all the while striving to stay faithful to Geoff’s initial ideas.”

“Jon’s vocals are fantastic,” Downes added in a statement, “he’s really come into his own as a Yes vocalist. This time he’s started to get the writing side together and working with the other musicians has been developmental for him. I think he’s hit a rich seam on this one.”

Yes are returning to the road in May 2022 for a special series of European shows that’ll feature a complete performance of their 1974 album Relayer at every stop. Former frontman Jon Anderson, meanwhile, is launching an American tour with the Paul Green Rock Academy July 30th in Patchogue, New York. According to a press release, the show will feature “a set of Yes classics, deep cuts, mashups, and solo works, all with lush arrangements featuring choral singing, horns, and all the other benefits of having a backing band of 25 young musicians.”

Anderson briefly fronted the competing band Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman, but they quietly split following a 2018 tour. The only members from the classic Seventies lineup of Yes still in the main group are guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White. Fans continue to hope for a reunion with Anderson, but Howe has said that is “completely unthinkable.”