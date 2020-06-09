Yes Guitarist Steve Howe Drops Instrumental Odyssey, ‘The Headlands’

Yes guitarist Steve Howe has released “The Headlands,” the first offering from his latest solo album Love Is, out July 31st via BMG.

Clocking in at just over three minutes, the lively instrumental track features Howe on nearly every instrument — acoustic, electric, and steel guitar, bass, keyboards and percussion — while his son, Dylan Howe, plays drums. Howe also composed and produced the music.

Love Is marks Howe’s first solo record in nine years, following 2011’s Time. Half the record consists of instrumentals, but Howe recruited Jon Davison, who’s fronted Yes since 2012, to sing harmonies and play bass.

Upon announcing the record, Howe claimed that the title derives from his love of nature. “I called the album Love Is because it hints at the central idea that love is important but also love of the universe and the ecology of the world is very important,” he said.

“Alexander Humboldt went around the world and recognized we are destroying the planet, but that was 200 years ago! We are still destroying the planet and, I suppose, my songs show the yearning I have for the love of nature and how beauty, art and music all stem from nature. There is a theme about those things, love, beauty, ecology, nature and wonderful people.”

Yes originally planned on spending this year performing 1974’s Relayer on tour, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic they’ve rescheduled the trek to 2021. “We hope everyone keeps safe and well, stay healthy, keep playing the music and we’ll see you on the other side,” they wrote.