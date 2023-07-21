‘Yellowjackets’ Season Two Soundtrack to Feature Alanis Morissette, Nirvana, Garbage

The Nineties are in full swing on the soundtrack to the recent second season of Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from The Original Series, set for release Sept. 1, will include tracks from Alanis Morissette, Nirvana, Garbage, Elliott Smith, Veruca Salt, the Cranberries, and Pulp. It also features an original track, “Just a Girl,” by Florence + the Machine, as well as Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” in a nod to a memorable moment from the show.

Morissette’s contribution is a cover of the Showtime series’ theme song, “No Return,” written by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker. Her take on the grungy track first appeared in the second season’s fourth episode. Two versions of the song will be included on the LP.

“I love the original version of ‘No Return,’” Morissette said in a statement at the time. “It’s just a perfect song. It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it but I see parallels between Yellowjackets and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane.”

Elsewhere on the soundtrack, fans will get another listen of “Sit Right Down,” which was performed by John Cameron Mitchell with Elijah Wood, Wedren, and Waronker in the seventh episode. The song was part of a surreal dream sequence for Christina Ricci’s Misty, who found herself in conversation with her pet parrot Caligula (played by Mitchell).

Mitchell told Rolling Stone he based his avian character on Patti LuPone, Jimmy Durante, and a parrot named Lydie, whom he shared with an ex (the latter was named after his ex’s grandmother). “They tend to bond with one person, so when we broke up, it bit me,” Mitchell said. “I used that memory to play this one. He’s been around. He’s seen it all.”

Yellowjackets premiered its second season in March. The series, about a girl’s soccer team stranded in the woods after a plane crash and the events surrounding the survivors years later, recently made headlines with a highly-anticipated moment of cannibalism. The show stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Liv Hewson, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Samantha Hanratty, with Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell joining for season two. Trending Here’s What’s Wrong With Jason Aldean’s Vision of America Special Counsel Probes Team Trump's Jan. 6 'War Room' Sheryl Crow Slams Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’: ‘It’s Just Lame’ Ryan Gosling Gifts BTS’ Jimin a Guitar From 'Barbie' Movie Editor’s picks

The soundtrack is available for pre-order now.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from The Original Series Tracklist: