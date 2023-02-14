Yellowcard to Crank Up the Violin, Pop-Punk Nostalgia on First Tour in Six Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready to hit the pit to the sweet tones of some electric violin: Yellowcard are returning to the road to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album, Ocean Avenue.

The pop-punk stalwarts will kick off their tour on July 5 at the Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, and the run will wrap on Aug. 8 at the Levitt Pavilion in Denver. This Wild Life will provide support throughout the trek, while Yellowcard have also tapped some of their peak-Warped Tour era peers for other dates: Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and Anberlin. Emo Night Brooklyn will also open several shows with a DJ set.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale will take place on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Yellowcard’s summer trek will be their first in six years, following their break-up in 2017 after finishing a tour in support of their 2016 self-titled album. Last year, however, the band reunited at Riot Fest in Chicago, where they played Ocean Avenue in its entirety, along with a handful of other songs. (In the intervening years, the only thing the band really got up to was suing Juice WRLD for copyright infringement, though they eventually dropped the suit after the rapper’s death.) Along with their summer tour, they also have sets scheduled at the Slam Dunk Festival and When We Were Young.

“Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again,” frontman Ryan Key said in a statement. “Much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends. Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”

July 5 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion ^*

July 6 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

July 8 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

July 9 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*

July 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann +

July 12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

July 13 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^+

July 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

July 16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^+

July 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

July 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park ^*

July 22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^+

Jul 23 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center ^+

July 25 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^*

July 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^#

July 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#+

July 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^#+

August 1 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park – Gallagher Square ^#

August 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^#+

August 4 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater ^#

August 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #+

August 8 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver #+

^ with Mayday Parade

*with Story of the Year

# with Anberlin

+ with Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set