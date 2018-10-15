Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Yella Beezy Shot Three Times in Texas Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Yella Beezy Shot Three Times in Texas

Rising rapper gaining mainstream attention from his hit song “That’s On Me” survived the attack this weekend

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
Yella Beezy performs on August 18, 2018 in Atlanta.

Yella Beezy performs on August 18, 2018 in Atlanta.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On Sunday, October 14, Deandre Conway, better known as Yella Beezy, was shot at over a dozen times on the Sam Rayburn Tollway, reports The Dallas Morning News. The Texas rapper was struck three times after a vehicle pulled up beside his car and opened fire.

Police found the wounded Conway at 3:30 am and he was transported to a local hospital. Beezy is still alive, according to Lewisville detectives. However, no arrests were made in connection to the incident yet.

The shooting arrives at a time when Beezy is gaining considerable traction thanks to his recent hit, “That’s On Me.” The song currently sits at number 88 on the Billboard Hot 100 and in September the Hitco-signed rapper secured an opening spot for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II September stop in Arlington. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the Dallas rapper opened up about the slow burn of “That’s On Me.”

“It was just something I was playing with,” Beezy said. “I knew it went hard. Everybody was jamming it. It grew in the streets, the strip clubs.”

In This Article: Hip Hop, Yella Beezy

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad