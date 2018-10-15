Yella Beezy Shot Three Times in Texas

On Sunday, October 14, Deandre Conway, better known as Yella Beezy, was shot at over a dozen times on the Sam Rayburn Tollway, reports The Dallas Morning News. The Texas rapper was struck three times after a vehicle pulled up beside his car and opened fire.

Police found the wounded Conway at 3:30 am and he was transported to a local hospital. Beezy is still alive, according to Lewisville detectives. However, no arrests were made in connection to the incident yet.

The shooting arrives at a time when Beezy is gaining considerable traction thanks to his recent hit, “That’s On Me.” The song currently sits at number 88 on the Billboard Hot 100 and in September the Hitco-signed rapper secured an opening spot for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II September stop in Arlington. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the Dallas rapper opened up about the slow burn of “That’s On Me.”

“It was just something I was playing with,” Beezy said. “I knew it went hard. Everybody was jamming it. It grew in the streets, the strip clubs.”