It’s Raining Money in Yella Beezy’s ‘Rich MF’ Video

With one hit already rising at radio, Yella Beezy released a new video for a different single on Thursday. “Rich MF” benefits from Pharrell Williams’ thunking production. The slippery percussion and flute-like melody evoke the many Neptunes beats that plastered the airwaves in the early 2000s, while the bass thunders with enough force to compete on today’s playlists.

The video for “Rich MF” is made up of four-ish long tracking shots: The camera follows Yella Beezy as he strolls through casinos, hands out wads of cash and enjoys the chauffeur lifestyle. At one point someone holds an umbrella over the rapper to protect him from a downpour of money. The clip ends with Yella Beezy cheerfully flipping off the camera.

“Rich MF” was released May 21; it has accumulated over a million streams to date, according to BuzzAngle/Alpha data, a company which tracks music consumption. Meanwhile, “Bacc at It Again,” a forceful but stately collaboration between Yella Beezy, Quavo and Gucci Mane, is Top Ten at radio, with over 3,000 plays this week and more than 13 million audience impressions. Yella Beezy has largely built his career at radio — his breakout single, “That’s on Me,” was also Number One on the airwaves. While he doesn’t have a runaway streaming hit, his catalog has accumulated over 300 million streams so far in 2019.