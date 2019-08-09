Hear Yebba’s Ambient, Existential New Single ‘Where Do You Go’

Rising singer-songwriter Yebba has released her latest solo single, “Where Do You Go.” The 24-year-old has appeared on both Mark Ronson and Ed Sheeran’s star-studded albums this year.

Yebba wrote the midtempo single, produced by BJ Burton (Lizzo, Bon Iver). The smooth track is ambient, light and airy as she asks the existential question of “Where do you go when you go?” She poses this to someone she loves before turning the question back on herself towards the end of the song.

Yebba began her year with a Grammy win, taking home Best Traditional R&B Performance alongside Maroon 5’s PJ Morton for their cover of the Bee Gees’ “How Deep Is Your Love.” Since then, she sang on a trio of songs featured on Mark Ronson’s Late Night Feelings (including “Don’t Leave Me Lonely“) as well as Ed Sheeran’s “Best Part of Me.” Previously in her career, Yebba has performed with Chance the Rapper (“Same Drugs”), A Tribe Called Quest (“Melatonin”), Mumford and Sons (“Beloved”) and Sam Smith (“No Peace”).

Yebba’s own “Evergreen” was previously one of Rolling Stone‘s Song You Need to Know. The singer is currently working on her debut album, though she has not revealed more information yet.