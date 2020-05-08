 Yebba Unveils Delicate Break-Up Ballad 'Distance' - Rolling Stone
Read Next Cut Copy Return With Immersive New Song 'Love Is All We Share'
Yebba Teams With Mark Ronson, the Roots for New Song ‘Distance’

Track will appear on singer-songwriter’s upcoming debut album

Jon Blistein

Singer-songwriter Yebba unveiled a swooning new song, “Distance,” which will appear on her upcoming debut album.

“Distance” has an airy vibe that flits between folk and soul as Yebba delivers a characteristically stunning vocal performance as she recounts the moments leading up to a relationship’s end. “I still get lost in the feeling,” she sings. “And I can’t imagine losing you/Oh, if your heart could find a new reason/For someone special to hold onto/I wonder if I would do.”

Yebba co-produced “Distance” with previous collaborator Mark Ronson, while the track also features contributions from the Roots and storied bassist Pino Palladino. The song was recorded at Electric Lady Studio in New York City.

“Distance” follows Yebba’s 2019 single, “Where Do You Go,” which arrived last August. The track capped off a breakout year for the singer, who was featured on a trio of songs on Ronson’s album, Late Night Feelings, while also guesting on Ed Sheeran’s “Best Part of Me” and Stormzy’s “Don’t Forget to Breathe (Interlude).”    

