Yeasayer Prep New LP ‘Erotic Reruns,’ Issue Two Heady Songs

Yeasayer will release their fifth album, Erotic Reruns, on June 7th via their own Yeasayer Records. The experimental Brooklyn trio previewed the LP with two new songs: the funky “Fluttering in the Floodlights” and dreamy “Let Me Listen in on You.”
On the former, the band cooks up a heady dance-rock groove with spiraling synthesizers and twitchy drums. Chris Keating belts an elastic hook over the shifting landscape, conjuring both Funkadelic and early Eighties Peter Gabirel in the same breath. “She’s in a movie, Felliniesque and wild,” he sings. “And she got me in a spiral, soul driver with lazurite eyes.”
Anand Wilder fronts the latter cut, crooning over spongey programmed drums, airy synths and acoustic strums. “”They’re slipping through the holes again/Those fire ants they bite,” he sings. “And they don’t make love like we used to/We don’t read by candlelight.”
Erotic Reruns also features the recently issued lead single “I’ll Kiss You Tonight.” Yeasayer will promote the record, their first since 2016’s Amen & Goodbye, on a summer North American tour that launches April 12th in Hamden, Connecticut and wraps July 13th in New York, New York, followed by a brief run of international festival dates.
Yeasayer – Erotic Reruns Track List
Yeasayer North American Tour Dates
April 12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
April 14 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony
April 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC
April 27 – Panama City Beach, FL @ SandJam Fest
June 12 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
June 13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
June 14 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
June 15 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
June 17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
June 18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
June 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
June 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
June 22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic
June 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban
June 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
June 26 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
June 27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
June 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
June 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
July 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent
July 3 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
July 4 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
July 5 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
July 6 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
July 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
July 9 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
July 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
July 12 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club
July 13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall