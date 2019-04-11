Yeasayer Prep New LP ‘Erotic Reruns,’ Issue Two Heady Songs

Yeasayer will release their fifth album, Erotic Reruns, on June 7th via their own Yeasayer Records. The experimental Brooklyn trio previewed the LP with two new songs: the funky “Fluttering in the Floodlights” and dreamy “Let Me Listen in on You.”

On the former, the band cooks up a heady dance-rock groove with spiraling synthesizers and twitchy drums. Chris Keating belts an elastic hook over the shifting landscape, conjuring both Funkadelic and early Eighties Peter Gabirel in the same breath. “She’s in a movie, Felliniesque and wild,” he sings. “And she got me in a spiral, soul driver with lazurite eyes.”

Anand Wilder fronts the latter cut, crooning over spongey programmed drums, airy synths and acoustic strums. “”They’re slipping through the holes again/Those fire ants they bite,” he sings. “And they don’t make love like we used to/We don’t read by candlelight.”

Erotic Reruns also features the recently issued lead single “I’ll Kiss You Tonight.” Yeasayer will promote the record, their first since 2016’s Amen & Goodbye, on a summer North American tour that launches April 12th in Hamden, Connecticut and wraps July 13th in New York, New York, followed by a brief run of international festival dates.

Yeasayer – Erotic Reruns Track List

1. “People I Loved”

2. “Ecstatic Baby”

3. “Crack A Smile”

4. “Blue Skies Dandelions”

5. “Let Me Listen In On You”

6. “I’ll Kiss You Tonight”

7. “24 – Hour Hateful Live!

8. “Ohm Death”

9. “Fluttering In The Floodlights”

Yeasayer North American Tour Dates

April 12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

April 14 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

April 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

April 27 – Panama City Beach, FL @ SandJam Fest

June 12 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

June 13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

June 14 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

June 15 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

June 17 – Detroit, MI ­@ El Club

June 18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

June 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

June 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

June 22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic

June 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban

June 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

June 26 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

June 27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

June 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

June 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

July 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent

July 3 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

July 4 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

July 5 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

July 6 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

July 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

July 9 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

July 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

July 12 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club

July 13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall