Years & Years Taps Kylie Minogue for ‘Starstruck’ Remix

Years & Years, the musical project of Olly Alexander, tapped Kylie Minogue for a new remix of “Starstruck.”

The remix is a joyful blast of dance-pop that suits Minogue perfectly. Over crisp drums and whirring synths that repeatedly build to a euphoric chorus, Alexander and Minogue sing together, “Don’t need your cash/I got my own to spend it on ya if I like/If you wanna dance/Baby let’s dance/We can dream until the sunrise/I can’t help it, I get starstruck over you/What can I do, baby?”

In a statement, Alexander called this collaboration with Minogue “quite literally a dream come true. Kylie is an icon who has inspired me since I first started making music, so this feels out of this world. I asked if Kylie would be interested in doing something on the song and I’m so thankful she said yes! I’ve been on cloud nine ever since and she’s really brought so much to the song; her voice is divine and her presence is just magic. I really hope people enjoy this moment of cosmic fantasy, I’m over the moon and the stars and the planets that this has happened!”

Years & Years released the original version of “Starstruck” in April. Earlier this year, Years & Years also dropped a cover of the Pet Shop Boys’ “It’s a Sin,” which was tied to Alexander’s performance in the HBO Max series, It’s a Sin. Both songs marked the first music from Years & Years since 2018’s Palo Santo.