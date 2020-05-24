See Yeah Yeah Yeahs Play ‘Phenomena’ Live From Karen O’s Closet

Yeah Yeah Yeahs treated fans to a socially distanced rendition of their “Phenomena” live from Karen O’s closet Saturday.

“Somethin’ like a phenomena,” Karen O said of the performance. “Party anywhere (closet) anytime (any day of the week) safe at home.”

With (masked) guitarist Nick Zinner and drummer Brian Chase videoing in their instruments via a laptop, Karen O delivered the Show Your Bones track from the interior of her darkened closet, complete with gold streamers, smoke machine and strobe light. “Fuckin’ party on,” the singer exclaimed just before the closet door closed, ending the performance.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, like hundreds of artists, had their summer touring plans — including a headlining set at the Pitchfork Music Fest — nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “This year we’ve had to cancel shows and it sucks; I’m sad and feeling it,” Chase wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

“BUT, there is no other choice – it had to happen out of care and concern for people’s health and well being – no question. At this time (just as much as ever) we are acutely aware of how much our lives are intertwined with each other’s. From the perspective on stage, the audience is there rejoicing together – gender, race, religion etc. are one; from this perspective, also, ‘time’ stops and what matters most is that feeling of rejoicing – a form of care and concern for people’s health and well being. Can’t wait to play for you and share these moment again!”