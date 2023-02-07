Yeah Yeah Yeahs Are All Silhouettes and Technicolor Dreams in ‘Blacktop’ Music Video

Yeah Yeah Yeahs go full technicolor dream in the music video for their latest single, “Blacktop,” which appears on their recently released studio album Cool it Down. With Karen O at its center, the David Black-directed video toys with shadows and silhouettes to pair a visual narrative with the emotionally stripped-back track.

“‘Blacktop’ stuck out to me early on, the demo was very stripped down instrumentally and emotionally. It was a step towards what radical closeness feels like after a long separation,” Karen O explained in a statement. “Each record has one of these diamonds in the rough that just feels like flying to me. It felt right to keep the video as stripped down and dare I say beautiful in its naïveté.”

Recalling the video shoot, Karen O added: “David Black put us in front of his 70s analog video camera with the intention to pull stills for band shots. He had me sing to ‘Blacktop’ before I had even memorized the lyrics, I thought I knew the song by heart but it felt like an introduction, like meeting it for the first time. It wasn’t intended to end up as a video and as a return to the earliest visuals from the record it completes a circle, we’re so happy we have it, a simple layered performance for a deceptively simple song. We hope you enjoy.”

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have also unveiled dates for the North American leg of their forthcoming tour in support of Cool it Down. The segment of shows will begin on May 3 in Washington, D.C., and span through June 10, when the band will play in Berkeley, California. They will make stops in Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Houston, and more. General on-sale begins Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs 2023 Tour Dates

May 3 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 7 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

May 9 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

May 13 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

May 26 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

June 1 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

June 5 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 7 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live

June 8 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

June 10 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 28 – 30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

August 25 – London, EN @ All Points East

August 26 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

August 28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

August 29 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle