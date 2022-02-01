 No, Ye is Not Getting Final Cut of Neflix Doc 'Jeen-Yuhs' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Leave the Script, Take the Cannoli: See How 'The Godfather' Got Made in New 'The Offer' Teaser
Home Music Music News

Kanye West Documentary Directors Shrug Off Ye’s Final-Cut Demand: ‘This Just Comes With the Territory’

‘Jeen-Yuhs’ co-director says he had a friendly encounter with West a week after his Instagram demand for control over the film

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 3/5/20 Chike Ozah and Coodie Simmons at the premiere of "A Kid From Coney Island" in New York City.Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 3/5/20 Chike Ozah and Coodie Simmons at the premiere of "A Kid From Coney Island" in New York City.

Chike Ozah and Coodie Simmons at the premiere of their 2019 doc "A Kid From Coney Island."

John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Coodie and Chike, the directors behind the decade-spanning, three-part new Kanye West documentary Jeen-Yuhs, say they had no advance notice before Ye suddenly demanded creative control over their film in an Instagram post last week. But the directors have no intention of agreeing to “open the edit room” to Ye, and not just because they’d already finished all three parts, which debut on Netflix Feb. 16. “Me and Chike have a company called Creative Control,” says Coodie, “because you don’t want to lose your creative control.”

At the same time, they were hardly shocked at Ye’s belated attempt to seize control of the project. “If Kanye wasn’t as polarizing of a character as he was, we wouldn’t have an interesting doc,” says Chike. “This just comes with the territory. This is Kanye’s personality, so you just embrace it and then it’s going to take us, take us wherever it takes us…. This is the person that we’re dealing with. We all know what we’re dealing with.”

Related Stories

Don't Ask Kanye West to 'Do a F--ing NFT'
Accused Rapist Marilyn Manson Working With Kanye West 'Every Day' on New Album

Related Stories

The United States of Weed
70 Greatest Music Documentaries of All Time

On Monday (Feb. 1), Coodie ran into Ye in L.A., where they had a friendly conversation — and according to Coodie, Ye didn’t even mention his week-old Instagram post. “I asked him, ‘Did he watch the film?’ And he said, ‘I have a process,'” Coodie says with a laugh. “I said, ‘That’s great that you got your process.’ And we just talked as brothers from that point.” (Representatives for West did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Jeen-Yuhs is one of the most immersive depictions to date of Ye, with scenes ranging from the early 2000s with Jay-Z to the making of 2019’s Jesus Is King, as well as extensive footage of Ye with his mother, Donda West, who died in 2007.

The filmmakers are unabashed Ye fans, but even they can’t quite grapple with his support for Donald Trump. “I can’t make sense of it,” Chike says.

In any case, the film is infused with religiosity, and the filmmakers believe a higher power was in charge of their project. “God has the final cut,” says Coodie.

And as for Ye’s post, which ended up bringing extra attention to the project? “It’s a blessing,” Chike says.

In This Article: Jeen-Yuhs, Kanye West

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.