YBN Cordae, Trae tha Truth Among Those Arrested at Breonna Taylor Demonstration

Rappers YBN Cordae and Trae tha Truth were among 87 people arrested at a protest demanding justice for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday.

The demonstration, per the Louisville Courier-Journal, was organized by the group Until Freedom and comprised about 100 people who marched to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and sat on the front lawn. Police eventually arrived, surrounded the protesters, and began making arrests.

Along with YBN Cordae and Trae the Truth, others arrested included Bronx rapper Mysonne, NFL player Kenny Stills, Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Yandy Smith of Love and Hip-Hop.

“The protestors chose to occupy the front yard of a home owned by the Kentucky Attorney General and continuously chant toward he and his neighbors,” a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “All were given the opportunity to leave, were told that remaining on the property would be unlawful, and chose not to leave.”

Per the statement, the arrests were prompted by the protesters’ “refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions.” As such, one of the charges leveled at those arrested is “intimidating a participant in a legal process,” a Class D felony that reportedly carries a prison sentence of one to five years if convicted under Kentucky law. Those arrested were also charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor and a violation, respectively.

According to reports, as well as recent social media posts, many of the protesters have been released, though YBN Cordae is reportedly among those still in custody. A representative for Cordae declined Rolling Stone‘s request for comment and did not have any further information at the time of publishing.

One of the people that was released was Trae tha Truth, who posted photos and videos from the demonstration on Instagram Wednesday morning. “Today was a good day for @DanielJayCameron to have us arrested… That’s cool but how bout you use the same energy for the cops who killed Breonna Taylor … I got time today… I sat in jail and I’m back out applying pressure.”

Until Freedom co-founder, Tamika Mallory was also among those arrested and released. She posted on Instagram, “This is unacceptable for a peaceful protest. And they have charged us with a FELONY for a peaceful protest because @DanielJayCameron feels intimidated. But the murdering cops are still free.”