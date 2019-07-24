YBN Cordae Teams Up With Anderson .Paak, J. Cole For New Song ‘RNP’

YBN Cordae and Anderson .Paak trade whimsical boasts on new song, “RNP,” which was produced by J. Cole. The new track will appear on YBN Cordae’s forthcoming debut album, The Lost Boy, which will be released on Friday via Atlantic.

On “RNP,” the pair’s rhymes playfully glide over Cole’s bouncy beats and slinky production. On the final verse, their lines ricochet off one another as they complete each other’s thoughts.

“We all all-stars, you hardly sixth string/Yeah, I had to ball hard to harvest these dreams/Swear to God, me too/No Harvey Weinstein, the coupe was lime green, my wrist was blinding/We party in South Beach, Ferraris and blue cheese/Fuck, does that even mean?/Just let the hook sing,” CNB Cordae and Anderson .Paak playfully volley.

Last month, YBN Cordae collaborated with H.E.R. for the R&B singer’s “Racks.” The rapper’s 15-song The Lost Boy also features Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, Meek Mill and Arin Ray, with “an additional appearance” from Quincy Jones, according to YBN Cordae’s Instagram post.