Soulful Singer Yaya Bey Drops ‘The Things I Can’t Take With Me’ EP

Brooklyn R&B singer Yaya Bey has released The Things I Can’t Take With Me, an EP following last year’s full-length Madison Tapes and preceding an album in the works. “[The album] is going to be about the journey home to self,” Bey explained in a statement. “But on the way, there’s all this shit I gotta let go of.”

The EP is her fourth release in five years and her first with Big Dada, the revamped imprint of British label Ninja Tune. The Things I Can’t Take With Me features previously released singles “Fxck It Then,” a quietly proud post-break up anthem, and “September 13th,” a softer meditation on heartbreak. She drew from therapy breakthroughs in her songwriting.

In addition to being a vulnerable writer and stirring performer, Bey is a visual artist whose collage work is featured on her new EP’s cover. Her first album, 2016’s The Many Alter-Egos of Trill’eta Brown, was based on a book of art she produced.