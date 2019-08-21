Watch Y2K, Bbno$ Star in Fictional ‘Big Fun Fun Show’ in New ‘Lalala’ Video

Producer-DJ Y2K (Ari Starace) and Canadian rapper bbno$ (Alex Gumuchian) star in a fictional television show called Big Fun Fun Show in the video for their viral hit song “Lalala.” The visual for the juvenile track, which topped the RS Trending 25 Chart in July, is awash in primary colors and playful themes that match the song’s tongue-in-cheek sentiments.

In the Alex Bortz-directed clip, Y2K hosts a show that mimics children’s programming where bbno$ is his special guest. The sets are colorful, the pair appears as puppets, hang out in a pink convertible in front of a green screen, celebrate with cake and deliver sing-song melodies. The childlike vibe is juxtaposed against the more adult-themes of the lyrics, which include money and sex.

“Popped a Lucy loosey goosey, sussy boy, I keep you cool,” bbno$ raps. “Got the paper, went to school/Be careful who you callin’ fool.”

Bbno$ told Rolling Stone that the “Latin Spanish vibes” of the track were inspired by Cardi B’s “I Like It.” Y2k wrote the guitar line on a MIDI keyboard, while bbno$’s hook follows the same melody. “While [Y2K] was doing that [writing the guitar part], I was like ‘nah-nah, nah-nah-nah,” bbno$ said. “He turned around like, ‘go record that.’”