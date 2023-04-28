Xylø Says She Has ‘Newfound Confidence’ After Starting an OnlyFans to Fund Her Music

Xylø is not afraid of embracing her body in order to share her art. On Friday, the singer released the pop-perfect single “Super Sex Mona Lisa,” in which she unapologetically reflects on starting OnlyFans to help fund her music career. Doing so, she says, has given her a “newfound confidence.”

“I’ve entered a new chapter in my life where I’m not afraid to be vulnerable and I’m ready to completely express myself as an artist,” she says as she premieres the track’s video with Rolling Stone. “I wanted the video to show how I’ve grown since my last album. How my body, nude or not, can be art.”

“If my last album was about hiding from myself in the shadows of America, then this album is about celebrating myself despite the darkness,” she adds, referring to last year’s Unamerican Beauty. “It’s colorful and dangerous and the most expressive music I’ve ever made.”

The video for “Super Sex Mona Lisa” explores all sides of Xylø — how she can go from filming sexy content in her bedroom as art to sharing a beer with her dad and his friends.

“The stereotypical gender roles are swapped as all the mechanics are female and wearing Queens Park Rangers jerseys,” she explains, referring to her favorite soccer team. “Ultimately, it’s about being confident in yourself and your sexuality.”

“I used to be shy/Now you’re purchasing my body,” she sings as she flashes an ATM in the video as she’s handed a wad of cash. “I’m a pop star/And I’m clickbait Barbie. I do it for the thrill/And I do it for the money.”

The video splices clips of her posing topless, playing a Hello Kitty-themed guitar, and doing choreography in a mechanic's lot with two other girls. "You want it/Come get it/Subscribe to me," she sings in the chorus.

Aside from several song remixes, this is the singer’s first release of the year. In 2022, she dropped her LP Unamerican Beauty, featuring songs like “Red Hot Winter,” “Aliens,” and “Sweetheart.”

“It’s for anyone who has deep pride in where they’re from but has been affected by the trepidation and realities of what that place represents,” she told Rolling Stone about her last LP. “Or for anyone trying to figure out who they are.”