XXXTentacion Shooting: Police Issue Warrant for ‘Person of Interest’

Police in South Florida have issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Robert Allen, who was previously labeled a “person of interest” in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Allen’s arrest warrant is not related to the July 18th shooting, but rather probation violations. He was previously charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing the synthetic drug PVP, known as flakka.

However, the Broward Sheriff’s Office believe Allen may have information about XXXTentacion’s death. Allen was named a person of interest in the case at the end of June. He was spotted in surveillance footage from the motorcycle dealership on the same day XXXTentacion was shopping there before he was shot.

Police have arrested just one suspect in the case so far, Dedrick D. Williams, who was taken into custody last month and has pleaded not guilty. In a recent affidavit, Detective John Curio of the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Williams and potentially two accomplices allegedly followed XXXTentacion into the dealership, where one of them used cash to buy a mask. When the rapper tried to leave the dealership, an SUV supposedly driven by Williams and the accomplices blocked his path. The suspects then allegedly attempted to rob XXXTentacion and shot him after a brief struggle.

While other witnesses were able to identify Williams when showed his photo, police were reportedly able to further identify him because of his footwear. The suspect in XXXTentacion’s murder wore a pair of bright orange sandals, and police said they found photos of Williams on social media wearing “the same or similar bright orange sandals.”