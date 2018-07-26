XXXTentacion Killing: Third Suspect Arrested

Police have arrested the third suspect in the shooting death of 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Onfroy), the Associated Press reports.

Robert Allen, a 22-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was taken into custody Wednesday after U.S. Marshals found him at his sister’s house in rural Georgia. He was booked in Dodge County, Georgia and is being held without bond on a warrant from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Marshals were able to locate Allen after receiving a tip that he was possibly staying with his sister in Eastman, Georgia. Authorities surveilled the house and Allen’s sister was reportedly cooperative when Marshals came looking for her brother.

Allen is one of four suspects that a grand jury in Fort Lauderdale, Florida indicted last week on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. Two other suspects, Dedrick Williams and Michael Boatwright, are also in custody, while the fourth, Trayvon Newsome, remains at large.

Onfroy was fatally shot after leaving a motorcycle dealership in June. According to authorities, the rapper’s car was blocked by another vehicle when two masked gunmen approached his car, shot him and fled with a Louis Vuitton bag filled with $50,000.

According to witnesses, Boatwright and Newsome were the apparent gunmen, though Florida law stipulates all four suspects can be charged with murder due to their involvement. Allen was reportedly with Boatwright when the two allegedly rented the vehicle used to block Onfroy‘s car and flee the scene of the crime. On the day of the shooting, Allen was also seen entering the motorcycle shop after the rapper went inside, and he was later identified in surveillance footage as one of the men fleeing the getaway car after it crashed.