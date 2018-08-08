XXXTentacion Killing: Fourth Suspect Arrested

Police arrested the fourth suspect in the shooting death of 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion (real name Johseh Onfroy) Tuesday.

Trayvon Newsome, 20, was taken into custody shortly before 5 p.m. ET, according to a statement posted by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter. Newsome surrendered at his lawyer’s office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and has been booked on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Update in rappers murder. pic.twitter.com/B0ONv2lYd6 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 8, 2018

Newsome was the last of the four suspects to be taken into custody following the arrests of Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Robert Allen. In July, a grand jury in Fort Lauderdale indicted all four men on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Onfroy was fatally shot after leaving a motorcycle dealership in June. According to authorities, the rapper’s car was blocked by another vehicle when two masked gunmen approached his car, shot him and fled with a Louis Vuitton bag filled with $50,000.

According to witnesses, Newsome and Boatwright were the apparent gunmen, though Florida law stipulates all four suspects can be charged with murder due to their involvement.