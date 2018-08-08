Rolling Stone
Emmylou Harris Enlists Jamey Johnson, John Hiatt for Annual Woofstock Show
XXXTentacion Killing: Fourth Suspect Arrested

Alleged gunman Trayvon Newsome surrendered to police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion Murder

The fourth and final suspect in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion has been arrested.

Dan Garcia

Police arrested the fourth suspect in the shooting death of 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion (real name Johseh Onfroy) Tuesday.

Trayvon Newsome, 20, was taken into custody shortly before 5 p.m. ET, according to a statement posted by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter. Newsome surrendered at his lawyer’s office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and has been booked on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Newsome was the last of the four suspects to be taken into custody following the arrests of Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Robert Allen. In July, a grand jury in Fort Lauderdale indicted all four men on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Onfroy was fatally shot after leaving a motorcycle dealership in June. According to authorities, the rapper’s car was blocked by another vehicle when two masked gunmen approached his car, shot him and fled with a Louis Vuitton bag filled with $50,000.

According to witnesses, Newsome and Boatwright were the apparent gunmen, though Florida law stipulates all four suspects can be charged with murder due to their involvement.

In This Article: XXXTentacion

