XXXTentacion Admitted to Domestic Abuse in Secret Tape

Late rapper XXXTentacion reportedly admitted to domestic abuse and other violent acts in a secret recording, Pitchfork reports. The audio recording was obtained via the Miami-Date County state attorney’s office.

Prior to his death this past June, XXXTentacion – real name Jahseh Onfroy – was facing several charges related to a 2016 incident in which he allegedly beat his pregnant ex-girlfriend. Though the rapper pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence, the Miami-Dade attorney’s office said that both the prosecution and defense considered the audio recording a confession.

The 27-minute tape was recorded around the time of XXXTentacion’s October 8th, 2016 arrest. In the tape, the rapper can be heard talking with several acquaintances about his ex-girlfriend, whom he believed had cheated on him.

“I put my source of happiness in another person, which was a mistake initially, right?” XXXTentacion says. “But she fell through on every occasion until now. Until I started fucking her up, bruh. I started fucking her up because she made one mistake. And from there, the whole cycle went down. Now she’s scared. That girl is scared for her life. Which I understand.”

Though XXXTentacion does say what he did to his alleged victim, he seems to threaten his ex elsewhere in the tape, saying, “I will kill that bitch if she play with me.”

Elsewhere in the tape, XXXTentacion ostensibly admits to stabbing his former manager. In July 2016 he was arrested in relation to the incident and was ultimately released on bond.

The rapper also seems to take credit for a January 2016 stabbing incident in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The rapper refers to an article in the Miami New Times, saying, “I’m on New Times for stabbing, how many people they put in the news? They said three, it was eight.” Though no one was ever charged in relation to the stabbing, a police report included a statement from a witness that “saw an unknown black male with tattoos on his face swinging a knife in multiple directions.”

The audio recording was made by an acquaintance of XXXTentacion’s, though the person declined to comment to Pitchfork about the tape. The identities of the other men in the recording are unclear. The criminal charges against XXXTentacion were closed after the rapper was shot and killed this summer.