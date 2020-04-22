 X Surprise-Release 'Alphabetland,' Their First New Album in 27 Years - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next A Couple Reflects on Their Six-Decade Relationship in 'A Secret Love' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

X Surprise-Release ‘Alphabetland,’ Their First New Album in 27 Years

LP is now available digitally with a wider release in the works

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singers John Doe (L) and Exene Cervenka (R) of the band X perform onstage during their 40th anniversary tour at The Novo by Microsoft on November 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

X have surprise-released their first new album in 27 years, 'Alphabetland.'

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Los Angeles’ premier punk band, X, are surprise-releasing Alphabetland, their first new album in 27 years, today via Bandcamp.

Although the group issued their last LP, Hey Zeus!, in 1993, the recording marks the first new music by the ensemble’s original members since 1985’s Ain’t Love Grand!

“When your heart is broken, you think every song is about that,” vocalist-bassist John Doe said in a statement. “These songs were written in the last 18 months and it blows my mind how timely they are. We all want our family, friends and fans to hear our records as soon as it’s finished. This time we could do that. Thanks to Fat Possum and our audience.”

The band began recording the LP in November 2018 for a session that featured five songs produced by Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Beck). One of the tracks was a redo of “Delta 88 Nightmare,” which they put out last year. They reconnected with Schnapf for another session in January 2020, where they captured seven more songs.

Label Fat Possum is currently exploring ways to give a wider release to the album, which features artwork by Pee-wee’s Playhouse set designer Wayne White. The band’s plans to tour in support of the album are on hold while cities deal with stay-at-home restrictions.

Related

The Los Angeles punk rock band X (L-R) Billy Zoom, Exene Cervenka and John Doe.
X Plot 'Los Angeles' Album-Celebration Show
X Take a Trip to Cannery Row in 'Delta 88 Nightmare' Video

Related

Don Henley Stevie Nicks Dramatic Duets
20 Best Dramatic Duets of All Time
How Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' Brilliantly Mingled Sex, Religion

X formed in Los Angeles in 1977 and put out their landmark debut album, Los Angeles, three years later. Although the group never broke up, it played live only sporadically throughout most of the Nineties until reuniting with guitarist Billy Zoom in 1998, touring more regularly beginning in the early 2000s.

In interviews, the band members have expressed mixed emotions about making a new album. All of them except for Zoom said they would want to make a new one in a 2017 Rolling Stone profile of the group.

“Families are complicated,” Doe said at the time, carefully choosing his words. “There’s certain … Yeah, I’m not gonna go there.”

“It wouldn’t work,” Zoom said. “The chemistry wouldn’t be right. [Some band members] are in different places and stubborn, and I don’t want to go into detail, but it wouldn’t sound like an X record.” The band has yet to explain the change of heart.

Prior to “Delta 88 Nightmare,” the band’s last record of new recordings came out in 2009, Merry Xmas From X, a single that featured their renditions of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Jingle Bells.”

Alphabetland Tracklist

1. “Alphabetland”
2. “Free”
3. “Water & Wine”
4. “Strange Life”
5. “I Gotta Fever”
6. “Delta 88 Nightmare”
7. “Star Chambered”
8. “Angel on the Road”
9. “Cyrano DeBerger’s Back”
10. “Goodbye Year, Goodbye”
11. “All the Time in the World”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: John Doe, X

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.