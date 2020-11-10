X Assembles Fan Footage for ‘I Gotta Fever’ Video

X pay tribute to fans with the new “I Gotta Fever” video, a track off Alphabetland, their first LP in nearly 30 years.

The clip features fans’ archival photos and videos of the band over the last 40 years, including several sold-out marquee signs, ticket stubs, and sweaty crowds. “This is the way we had planned,” John Doe and Exene Cervenka sing on the chorus. “I got a fever in my hands.”

“This year has been so hard on everyone, not just musicians but fans, too,” the band said in a statement. “And our fans have been so loyal and amazing to us for over 40 years, we wanted to include them in this video. We’re grateful every day that we get to make music and tour, we can’t wait to get back out there to see you all!”

“The show has always been out front in the crowd,” added guitarist Billy Zoom. “We are lucky to get to watch you every night. It’s the best part. We love seeing you enjoy our music. That’s what it’s all about for me.”

X released Alphabetland by surprise in April. It’s their first LP since 1993’s Hey Zeus! and the first music from the original lineup since 1985’s Ain’t Love Grand! Last summer, Doe performed the track “Cyrano DeBerger’s Back” for Rolling Stone’s In My Room series, as well as 1985’s “Burning House of Love” and 1983’s “The New World.”

The band celebrated the anniversary of their debut Los Angeles earlier this spring. They’re releasing a limited run of the record on yellow vinyl, available for preorder on their Bandcamp.