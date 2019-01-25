X Ambassadors Blow Up Negative Vibes on New Song ‘Boom’

X Ambassadors count down to blowing up an unhealthy relationship on their new song “Boom.” “My feet go ‘boom, boom, boom’/ High speed go ‘zoom zoom zoom,'” frontman Sam Harris sings over a lightly funky bass riff and ragged guitar stabs. “Walking away from you — that’s what I’m gonna do.” Ricky Reed (Twenty One Pilots, Leon Bridges) produced the track, which will be featured in upcoming NBA prime-time games on ABC.

In a statement, Harris described the song’s lyrical theme of nixing toxic relationships. “I’ve had to break off a few of them recently myself, and I was writing all these sad songs because of it,” he said. “I needed to write one to give me confidence again. To turn my pain into my power.”

“Boom,” which follows their 2018 singles “Joyful” and “Don’t Stay,” will appear on X Ambassadors’ upcoming third LP, due out later in 2019. The band has yet to detail the album, the trio’s first since their 2015 major-label debut, 2015’s VHS.