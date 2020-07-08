X Harken Back to Their Los Angeles Youth in ‘Alphabetland’ Video

Los Angeles punk legends X recall their younger days in the new video for “Alphabetland,” the title track from their newest album.

Directed by Gilbert Trejo (son of actor Danny Trejo), “Alphabetland” stars members of the bands Skating Polly and Starcrawler portraying younger versions of the four X members. The clip was shot with a small skeleton crew in March — just as the COVID-19 stay-at-home was taking place in California — and the visual captures the band roaming around a vacant, dreamlike city.

After a nearly 30-year absence, X released Alphabetland, their eighth album overall, this past April, and shared the music video for “Water & Wine.” On the long gap between records, singer and guitarist John Doe stated: “We gave each other space. Maybe I was a little less judgmental, and the first recording session proved that we could sound like us.”

True to their punk form, the band released the LP via Bandcamp and plans to re-release a limited-edition blue-vinyl pressing of Alphabetland exclusively to independent record stores on August 22nd.

“This is a total indie, punk-rock way of doing it,” Doe said. “People really embraced it. It feels good, too. It gives people something fun and kind of not just mindless to listen to.”