 Watch Wyclef Jean Perform Acoustic Set on MTV's 'Unplugged at Home' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Dolly Parton Remembers Kenny Rogers: 'I Loved Kenny With All My Heart. My Heart’s Broken' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Wyclef Jean Perform Acoustic Set on MTV’s Debut ‘Unplugged at Home’

MTV rebrands Unplugged series to feature artists self-isolating at home during coronavirus pandemic

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

In this time of self-isolation and social distancing, MTV has rebranded its Unplugged program as Unplugged at Home, an online series featuring artists performing acoustic sets from their own houses. Wyclef Jean delivered the series’ inaugural set Friday, with other artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

Wyclef opened his 10-minute set with “If I Was President,” prefacing the song with an anecdote about how he improvised the track’s debut performance on Chappelle’s Show in 2004. Sitting in front of his massive fishtank, the former Fugees singer also played his “Gone Til November” and Shakira collaboration “Hips Don’t Lie.”

Unplugged at Home is part of MTV’s #AloneTogether campaign, a social media initiative encouraging young people to practice social distancing in the hope of “flattening the curve” of the coronavirus outbreak.

With countless tours and festivals postponing and canceling in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, artists like Neil Young, Willie Nelson, Diplo, Waxahatchee and dozens more have turned to livestreams to connect with fans in lieu of live music’s standstill. Rolling Stone has also launched its “In My Room” IGTV series, so far featuring Brian Wilson and Angelique Kidjo.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.