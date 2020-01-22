Wyclef Jean Announces Cannabis Product Line With Cali Life

Wyclef Jean is the latest celebrity to launch their very own cannabis product line. Cali Life Cannabis announced on Wednesday that they have partnered with the artist and producer for his BOOM BAP collection, showcasing his favorite blends of flowers, infused pre-rolls with kief and flavored distillate.

“Experiencing the American dream as an immigrant and son of a preacher who was also a farmer has inspired me to become a social entrepreneur,” Jean tells Rolling Stone. “I am glad I waited to partner up with Cali Life. Not only will we bring more jobs, which I am excited about, I am also hopeful that maybe my native land and the parliament will someday pass legislation so Haiti can grow and export cannabis. For now, just be clear, whenever you see that BOOMBAP Kush, you know it’s me!”

To celebrate his announcement, Wyclef Jean will be performing a set at WEEDCon Hollywood Expo on Thursday, January 23rd, joining more than 80 cannabis vendors and special guests — including David Crosby, who will be judging the WEEDCon Buyers Cup awards. Other performers include Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and Little Feat multi-instrumentalist Fred Tackett. Proceeds from the convention will go to the non-profit Safety Harbor Kids.

Last year, Wyclef Jean released his ninth studio album, Wyclef Goes Back to School Volume 1. He performed at the 2019 MTV VMAs as part of a medley of New Jersey-born rappers, including Naughty By Nature, Queen Latifah, Redman and Fetty Wap.