Hear Wu-Tang Members Remix Teyana Taylor’s ‘Gonna Love Me’

Ghostface Killah, Method Man and Raekwon build upon Taylor’s smooth R&B slow jam

Brittany Spanos

Teyana Taylor performs at the 2018 BET Experience

Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E. track “Gonna Love Me” gets a Wu-Tang makeover for its remix. Ghostface Killah, Method Man and Raekwon all add verses to the romantic R&B slow jam.

Before dropping the song on SoundCloud today, Taylor jokingly referred to this remix as “Wu-Tey” on her social media. This version builds upon the original, with the rappers even responding to the questions Taylor poses throughout. Smooth promises of “street vows” and other romantic gestures seamlessly cut between Taylor’s verses and the falsetto chorus.

Taylor’s K.T.S.E. arrived at the end of June as the fifth release in the month of G.O.O.D. Music albums from the label’s slate. It is her second full-length and arrives four years after her debut album VII. Before getting picked up by Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. label, she had been signed to Pharrell’s Star Trak Entertainment.

Last month, Taylor joined West on Saturday Night Live where the pair debuted their new single “We Got Love.” She spent the summer touring in support of her album, first as a co-headlining trek with Jeremih following his removal for the bill over claims of sabotaging Taylor’s sets.

